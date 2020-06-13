FIR lodged against owner of collapsed Lyari building

Police registered a case on Friday against the owner of a building which collapsed in Lyari last Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 22 people.

According to police, the case was registered on behalf of the state against the owner of the building at the Kalri police station. The police have placed sections of negligence and loss of innocent lives in the FIR.

Though the case has been registered, the man is yet to be arrested. Rescuers have ended the search and rescue operation, and debris has been removed.

The five-storey building collapsed in the Kalri area of Lyari, leaving its residents stuck under the debris. Pakistan Army engineers, Sindh Rangers and police used heavy machinery to lift heavy concrete slabs to recover the people buried under the rubble.

The Rangers director general also visited the scene and reviewed the rescue and relief activities.

Earlier, Sindh Building Control Authority officials said that the five-storey building was 25 to 30 years old and in a very bad shape. They said the structure had been erected on a 400-square-yard plot, and that they had asked the occupants to evacuate it prior to the collapse.

They added that the residents had been issued with multiple notices to leave the building due to its dilapidated condition, but many refused to pay heed to the notices, while the reason for the collapse remained undetermined.

Cash, jewellery recovered

As the search and rescue operation ended and debris has been removed from the site of a building that collapsed in Kalri area of Lyari last Sunday, Rangers personnel recovered cash, jewellery and other valuables from under the rubble.

According to the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, Rs166,810 cash, 327 prize bonds of worth Rs267,000, mobile phones, electronic items, gold and artificial jewellery, purses, wallets and other items were recovered from under the rubble.

The spokesperson said the cash and other valuables were handed over to the civil administration.

As many as 22 bodies and six injured persons were pulled from under the debris during the search and rescue operation, he said.