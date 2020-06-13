‘Wahab willing to make Test return’

KARACHI: Wahab Riaz jumped the gun when he “retired” from Test cricket last year.

His decision to quit the longest format of the game irked Pakistan cricket’s top bosses and he was subsequently axed from the list of central contracts.

It seems that the left-arm pacer has changed his mind. On Friday, Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, said that Wahab is now willing to play red-ball cricket for Pakistan in the upcoming three-Test series against England.

“Wahab has expressed his availability for the Test matches against England and said that he will practice for the format as well,” Misbah told reporters in a teleconference.