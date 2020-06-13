Little increase in non-development budget of PSB

KARACHI: Pakistan’s sports at the central level will continue to suffer as little increase was announced in Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) non-development budget on Friday by the federal government.

However, Rs225 million increase was given in the PSB’s development budget.

The non-development budget of the PSB for the year 2019-2020 was Rs1002.261 million. And with only Rs10 million increase, it went up to Rs1012.500 million for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

Experts say that the increase of Rs10 million is not an increase in actual terms considering the change in the value of rupee and inflation over the last twelve months or so.

Because of the budgetary issues Pakistan’s sports have been on the decline for the last few years. And with the devaluation of local currency Pakistan’s sports would further face big problems in the coming year which begins from July 1.

The non-development budget meets the expenses of the PSB, including its staff’s salaries, renovation of the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, special and annual grants for federations, hiring of foreign coaches.

As far as the development budget is concerned a total increase of Rs225 million has been made.

In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the development budget of the PSB was Rs108.916 million which has been raised to Rs333.920 million.

The government has earmarked Rs126 million for the construction of bio-mechanical lab at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, and Rs5 million for the construction of National Sports City at Narowal.

Besides, Rs15 million has been kept for the construction of a boxing gymnasium in Karachi and Rs102 million has been allocated for laying a synthtic hockey turf at Gilgit, Rs85 million for the replacement of synthetic hockey turfs in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Quetta and Wah Cantt.

Former Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera said that non-development budget should have been substantially increased for the betterment of players. “If you are to bring in youth to sports then the non-development budget should be at least Rs3000 million,” Akhtar told ‘The News’.

“There is need to provide top-level training to the players on modern footings, their diet needs to be improved, foreign coaches are required, foreign training tours and so many other areas are to be covered. And if you have cash in hand these days you can also hold camps during COVID-19 by creating a bio-secure environment,” Akhtar said.

He said that no increase has been made in the non-development budget and the increase which is seen is due to the SOPs of finance.