Pakistan pick Haider, Sohail for England tour

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: In a bid to cover all bases, Pakistan on Friday announced an extended 29-man squad for the upcoming tour of England.

The main highlights of Friday’s announcement are the selection of youngster Haider Ali and the return of pacer Sohail Khan. Pakistan are to play three Tests and an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals in England during July-August.

Sarfraz Ahmed, the former Pakistan captain, also makes a comeback in the national squad.

The squad has been picked keeping the Covid-19 restrictions in mind and once the team reaches England, possibly in late June, the team management will streamline it.

In addition to under-19 star Haider, another uncapped player in Kashif Bhatti features in the squad, while Sohail, who last played a Test in late 2016, makes a comeback.

Haider has been a heavy scorer at the U19 level. He had a relatively lukewarm run in the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa but made a fine half-century against India. He has carried that promise to the senior level in domestic cricket. In seven first-class games, he has scored 645 runs at an average of 49.61, including two hundreds and three fifties.

Although yet to wear an international cap, Kashif Bhatti has been part of the national setup previously. He featured in Pakistan’s squad during their tour of Australia in late 2019 and was in the probables for Pakistan’s Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Sohail, who has 471 first-class wickets, played the last of his nine Tests three and a half years ago, but has earned a recall on the back of a strong performance in the domestic season.

The squad also features 34-year-old batsman Fawad Alam, who hasn’t played an international match in five years although he was part of the squad for the home Tests against Sri Lanka in late 2019.

“The selectors have picked a squad which gives us the best chance of success in England,” Misbah-ul-Haq, the chief selector and head coach of the team, said. “It was a challenging process as the players have not played for an extended period, but nevertheless, with the month that we will have in England and the intense training we will undergo, we are confident we will get the players up to the mark to be ready for the three Tests.

“The main focus of the selectors has been red-ball cricket, which we will play for nearly two months with the T20Is to be played at the back-end of the ICC World Test Championship fixtures.”

As part of the safety guidelines in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire touring party, including white-ball specialists, will remain in England from start to finish.

Missing from the squad are Mohammad Amir, who has chosen to stay back as he expects the birth of his second child; Hasan Ali, who is out with a back injury; and Haris Sohail, who opted not to travel due to the pandemic.

Pakistan’s tour will feature three Tests in August followed by a series of three T20Is, with the matches taking place behind closed doors as part of unprecedented measures to stay safe from Covid-19. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has come up with extensive plans to keep Pakistan’s players in a bio-secure environment — likely to be in Birmingham initially — from the moment they land in the country.