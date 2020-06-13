More Belgian statues targeted in anti-racist protests

BRUSSELS: The wave of protest against symbols of Belgium’s colonial past intensified on Friday with at least two more royal statues targeted by anti-racism activists days before the anniversary of Congo’s independence.

The brutal exploitation of Belgium’s former central African colonies has long been a sensitive topic, and the recent wave of protests against police killings in the United States has reinvigorated campaigners.

On Friday, Belgium’s modern royal family was dragged into the fray when a prince defended the record of his ancestor Leopold II, who once owned the then Congo Free State as a personal estate.

Historians say that millions of Africans from areas in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo were killed, mutilated or died of disease as they worked on Leopold II’s rubber plantations.

Several statues of the king, who ruled between 1865 and 1909, have been daubed with paint or torn down by protesters in recent weeks, and a petition has been launched for their removal.

But Prince Laurent, a brother of the present King Philippe and 13th in line to the throne, spoke out in an interview with the SudPresse media group to defend his forebear.