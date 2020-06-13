Putin says ‘majority’ back plan to change Russian constitution

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday an "absolute majority" of Russians backed his controversial plan to change the constitution, as he made his first public appearance after weeks of lockdown.

Russia, which has the world’s third-largest coronavirus caseload, this week lifted tight restrictions as Putin set the stage for a vote on July 1 that could extend his hold on power until 2036.

Putin greeted his compatriots at an open-air flag-raising ceremony in western Moscow to mark Russia Day, a public holiday.

He was surrounded by allies, including prominent paediatrician Leonid Roshal.

Appearing without a mask and smiling in the bright sunshine, the 67-year-old leader praised the spirit of the Russian people as well their traditions and culture.

He said it was only natural that Russians wanted to see these "fundamental, basic premises" reflected in the constitution.

"I am sure that an absolute majority of our citizens share and support such a position," Putin said.

During the ceremony, he also bestowed labour awards on Roshal, popular Soviet-era actor Yury Solomin and other figures. Putin, who has dominated Russia for two decades, in January unleashed a political storm, proposing an overhaul of the constitution, the first changes to the basic law since 1993.

In a carefully-choreographed move, he later agreed for the amendments to include a provision that would reset the clock on his term limits to zero, meaning he could potentially stay in power until 2036.