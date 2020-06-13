Row in Germany over ‘race’ in constitution

BERLIN: A row has erupted in Germany over the term "race" in the country’s constitution as the killing of George Floyd in US police custody spills over into national politics.

Paragraph three in Germany’s Basic Law states that "no person shall be favoured or disfavoured because of sex, parentage, race, language, homeland and origin, faith or religious or political opinions."

But the Green party this week took aim at the word "race", pushing for a change to the constitution in place since 1949 as a bulwark against dictatorships like the Nazi regime which championed racist politics more than seven decades ago.

"There are no ‘races’. There are human beings," said Green party co-leader Robert Habeck, noting that a "strong sign" against racism would be to remove the term from the document.

Backing the call was Germany’s commissioner for combating anti-Semitism, Felix Klein.

"The term race is a social construct that is designed to devalue and to discriminate against people," he said.