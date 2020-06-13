France death rate down in May

PARIS: The death rate in France returned in May to a level comparable with other years, following weeks of elevated mortality due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s Insee statistics institute said on Friday.

Between May 1 and June 1, 49,178 deaths were recorded, a decline of three percent on the same period last year, and similar to numbers for 2018, it said.

The data is provisional and based on government statistics that do not divulge the cause of death.

The larger Paris Ile-de-France department is the only region in France where deaths are still "a bit higher" than levels recorded in previous years, Insee said.

The national data showed a drop of eight percent in the number of people who died in hospital in May, compared with last year, but a rise of five percent for deaths in retirement facilities, and seven percent for deaths at home.