On June 8, the prime minister of New Zealand officially announced that the country had defeated the deadly virus from its territory. In a country of five million people, only 1154 confirmed cases were reported and unfortunately 22 people lost their lives. New Zealand went into lockdown on March 25 and most of the businesses, shopping malls, and even schools were completely closed and people were restricted to their homes. Undoubtedly, the New Zealand government has taken timely decisions and strict measures and now they are on the winning side.

On the other side, cases are drastically increasing in other countries and Pakistan is no exception. As the government eased the lockdown, businesses, shopping malls, and transportation are running on its full swing and the results are in front of us. On a daily basis, new cases are being reported not in hundreds but in thousands. Therefore, I request the government and the people to learn from New Zealand so we can also be included in the list of corona-free countries. A few days of successful lockdown can give us long-term free movement.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi