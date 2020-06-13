Traffic logic

I think the prime duty of the traffic police is the prevention of accidents, but somehow they confine themselves mostly to the regulation of traffic. When accidents do occur, their action is more punitive than preventive or remedial. For example, traffic wardens always stand on the other side of the traffic light or the speed limit zone, as if to ambush the violator after letting him commit the offence. In other words, they let the driver commit the crime of jumping the traffic light or over speeding and then write him up for doing it. Who would be responsible if he/she commits an accident? In places where the speed limit zone stretches considerably, such as small towns, the traffic warden waits on the other side of the town to haul someone who has driven through it at high speed, violating the speed limit. What if the violator runs over someone because of his speeding?

Why don’t traffic wardens station themselves at the start of the speed limit zone and deter oncoming drivers from speeding in the first place? Recently the Lahore Traffic Police was shown on TV imposing fines drivers and bike riders that were not wearing masks. While the attempt to enforce SOPs is commendable, this act only fulfils its purpose if the driver is removed from the street or given a mask by the wardens, otherwise the offenders are free to potentially spread the virus once they pay the fine. I think we must change the mindset of our police. Prevention trumps after the fact punishment.

Col (r) Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi