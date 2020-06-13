Oil deficit

Anyone could have guessed that as the lockdown is lifted there would be a sudden surge in petrol consumption. While traveling on the Islamabad -Lahore Motorway I was literally stranded, pleading with pump managers for petrol. While there is a shortage in major cities across the country, the situation is even more precarious in smaller cities and towns. As usual, nobody will be held responsible for this fiasco and poor citizens will face the situation alone. There were scores of people on the motorway desperate for a few litres of petrol so that they could make it to their respective destinations.

Despite the surging infection rate, I could see dozens of people in the queue with no masks yelling at the pump. It is astonishing that in an era of historically low global oil prices, Pakistan is somehow facing a shortage. I would request our leaders to have mercy since we are already reeling from the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad