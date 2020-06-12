Kenyan police arrested after dragging woman behind motorbike

NAIROBI: Three Kenyan police officers were arrested Thursday after a video went viral in which they were seen dragging a half-naked woman behind a motorcycle and whipping her over an alleged theft.

The arrest comes after an outcry over police violence in Kenya in reaction to protests sweeping the United States which have prompted soul-searching in Africa, where citizens are routinely brutalised by police with little justice served.

In the one and a half minute video, taken Wednesday in Kuresoi South, west of Nairobi, a police officer is seen riding a motorcycle, the woman being pulled along behind it, while others beat her. The ordeal causes her trousers to slide off, leaving her naked from the waist down.

The woman was accused of breaking into a police officer´s house, according to a source at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). "Three officers were yesterday arrested... following circulation of a video depicting a woman being whipped & dragged on a motorbike in Kuresoi South Sub-County," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement. "The suspects are in lawful custody helping with further investigations into the matter," it added.