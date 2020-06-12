Australian PM calls for racism protesters to be charged

SYDNEY: Black Lives Matter protesters should be punished for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules Australia´s prime minister said Thursday, sparking anger by also claiming slavery never existed in the country.

Tens of thousands of Australians demonstrated this week against systemic racism at home and in the United States, and more protests are planned for the coming days. Critics have called for marches to be banned on health grounds, sparking debate over freedom of speech and the country´s colonial past. Conservative leader Scott Morrison said the protests violated social-distancing rules and hampered lifting a coronavirus shutdown, endangering the economy. -