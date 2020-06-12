Palestinians refuse airborne virus aid from UAE

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: The Palestinian Authority refused Wednesday a planeload of medical supplies from the United Arab Emirates to help fight coronavirus since it was coordinated with Israel rather than with them.

The Etihad Airways flight, which landed in Israel on Tuesday, was the second airborne delivery of humanitarian cargo by the UAE that the Palestinians say they have turned down in a month. "We refuse to receive it because it was coordinated directly between Israel and them (the UAE)," Palestinian civil affairs minister Hussein al-Sheikh told AFP. "We were not part of the coordination."