Fri Jun 12, 2020
June 12, 2020

Zara owner to close up to 1,200 fashion stores around the world

June 12, 2020

SEOUL: The owner of Zara will close as many as 1,200 stores around the world as the clothing retailer tries to boost online sales during the chaos wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.Inditex said it would “absorb” between 1,000 and 1,200 mainly smaller stores, with losses concentrated among older shops from brands other than Zara. The Spanish company’s other brands include Bershka, Pull & Bear and Massimo Dutti.Closures are expected to be concentrated in Asia and Europe.

