Arab League, Canada recognize Libya’s GNA as legitimate govt

News Report

ISTANBUL: The Arab League and Canadian officials have said they acknowledge the U.N.-recognized Govt of National Accord (GNA) as the legitimate authority in Libya.

The League’s Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki told an Egyptian news outlet that the organization recognizes the GNA as the legitimate government in the country and considers the GNA’s agreements with Turkey to be legitimate.

Noting that a political process in Libya is necessary, Zaki said the talks in Berlin did not produce results, but government-led forces gained military victory afterward and now it is about time the government and putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s forces sit at the negotiation table.In response to the TV host’s remarks on Turkey being an “occupying force” in Libya, Zaki said Turkish forces are in the country as part of an agreement with the legitimate government of the country.

Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne also said his country supports the GNA and is in favor of a cease-fire in Libya, according to a statement by the Libyan Foreign Ministry.

Champagne told his Libyan counterpart Muhammad Sayyale that Canada favors the implementation of the decisions made at the Berlin conference and talks to form the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC). Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Russia, while the internationally recognized government forces are supported by Turkey, Qatar and Italy.