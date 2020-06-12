S Arabia bans sterilisation gates over health concerns

CAIRO: A decision has been issued in Saudi Arabia, banning the use of self-sterilisation gates to combat the new coronavirus at governmental and private buildings due to their health hazards, Saudi online newspaper Ajel has reported.

In recent weeks, the gates have been installed at the entrances of different facilities in the kingdom as Saudi Arabia is struggling to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease. But Ajel, citing unidentified sources, reported that the decision to prohibit the use of the devices was based on observations from a state committee in charge of tackling COVID-19.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)has confirmed that studies have not proven the effectiveness of those gates in limiting the virus infection and they could cause health problems due to their chemical spraying, the sources said.

Those devices also include the ultra-violet machines used in sterilising hospitals, offices and aircraft, raising fears of potential health perils, including genetic damage, unless they are approved by accredited health bodies, the sources added.There was no immediate comment from the SFDA or other official institutions. Saud Arabia is implementing a phased plan to return to normal life while