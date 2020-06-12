Study shows Hydroxychloroquine doesn’t prevent Covid-19 infection

NEW YORK: Virus expert Dave Wessner explores a new study that shows that hydroxychloroquine doesn’t appear to prevent people from being infected with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, researchers concluded that hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, does not prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 when administered to people soon after exposure to the virus. This work adds to the growing, and controversial, body of research examining the efficacy of HCQ as a Covid-19 therapeutic.

What do we know about HCQ and the Covid-19 virus? Initial laboratory studies provided some hope that HCQ could serve as an effective antiviral agent. Both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine inhibited replication of SARS-CoV-2 in mammalian cells. Studies in humans, however, have been less clear. In late March, French researchers reported that HCQ improved the clinical outcome of Covid-19 patients. However, the study design and data analysis have been criticized by other researchers and, in early April, the society that published the research noted that it did not meet their expected standards.

In late May, in an article published in The Lancet, another group of scientists claimed that HCQ did not improve the clinical outcome of patients with Covid-19. More significantly, they noted that HCQ administration was associated with an increased risk of cardiac events and death. Largely in response to this article, the World Health Organization announced it was suspending the use of HCQ in human trials. But less than two weeks after this work was published, The Lancet retracted the article, with the lead authors admitting that they “can no longer vouch for the veracity of the primary data sources.”

Other studies have been less controversial, but still not conclusive. In an observational study, researchers looked at the outcomes of patients with moderate or severe Covid-19 who either were or were not given HCQ. Based on their analysis, the scientists determined that HCQ had no discernible effect on patient outcomes. Although this study seems quite strong, it was not randomized.