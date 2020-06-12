Malaysia pulls out of Hajj due to virus

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday pulled out of Hajj (annual Islamic pilgrimage) to Makkah over coronavirus fears days after neighbouring Indonesia, the world´s biggest Muslim-majority nation, also withdrew.

Millions travel from around the world to Saudi Arabia every year to perform the hajj, a ritual that every Muslim must do once in their lives if able. The virus pandemic, which has killed more than 400,000 people worldwide, has thrown the end-of-July celebration into doubt, although Riyadh is yet to announce a decision on whether it will proceed.

Religious Affairs Minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said it was not safe for the 31,600 pilgrims from Malaysia who had been due to go this year to take part due to the virus. "This was a heavy decision to make," he said, adding that those affected would be able to go on the hajj next year instead.

In Malaysia, a country of 32 million where about 60 percent are Muslims, the devout typically wait for years for the opportunity to perform the hajj.

Jakarta´s decision last week to withdraw removed the largest contingent of pilgrims -- more than 220,000 Indonesians had been due to take part. Malaysia´s virus outbreak has been relatively mild, with authorities reporting more than 8,000 cases and 118 deaths.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia has seen over 112,000 infections and 819 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. It has already suspended the year-round "umrah" pilgrimage to Islam´s holiest cities, Mecca and Medina.