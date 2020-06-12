close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
June 12, 2020

Teacher killed in stabbing attack at Slovakia school

World

AFP
June 12, 2020

BRATISLAVA: A teacher died in a stabbing attack in an elementary school in central Slovakia on Thursday, police said, adding that officers responding to the incident killed the assailant.

Police identified the killer as a 22-year old male, a former student of the school in the town of Vrutky, some 180 kilometres (110 miles) northeast of the capital Bratislava. The assailant stabbed and killed the deputy principal and injured several others, including a female teacher and two children. The killing sent shock waves through Slovakia, a central European eurozone country of 5.4 million people, where the incident was the first violent attack of its kind in a school.

Latest News

More From World