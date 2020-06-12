Virus pushes April asylum requests in Europe to 12-year low

PARIS: The number of asylum applications in Europe plunged 87 percent in April, falling to the lowest level since 2008, because of the lockdown measures imposed to fight the coronavirus, the EU’s asylum coordination agency said on Thursday.

"Only 8,730 asylum applications were registered... a record low in at least the past 12 years, and a massive decrease from pre-Covid-19 levels in January and February," the European Asylum Support Office (EASO) said.

The report covers the European Union plus Norway and Switzerland, but not Britain after its exit from the EU. The agency warned, however, that the collapse in applications did not necessarily represent a long-term trend.

"It is worth mentioning that, before the outbreak, there were persistently high levels of asylum applications, among the highest in the past two years," it said. "Therefore, the months of March and April were not truly indicative of the situation of asylum-related migration to the EU+ and heavily affected by the pandemic containment measures.

"It not unreasonable to assume that applications may surge once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted," it said. It also noted that some EU "countries exploited the pandemic to reduce part of the backlog previously accumulated".