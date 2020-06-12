WHO warns pandemic accelerating in Africa

GENEVA: The speed the new coronavirus jumped from 100,000 to 200,000 confirmed cases in Africa shows just how quickly the pandemic is accelerating on the continent, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

According to an AFP tally, Africa topped the 200,000 mark on Tuesday. “It took 98 days to reach the first 100,000 cases, and only 18 days to move to 200,000 cases,” Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO´s regional director for Africa, told a video briefing hosted by the UN press association in Geneva.

“Even though these cases in Africa account for less than three percent of the global total, it´s clear that the pandemic is accelerating. The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 7.4 million people worldwide and killed at least 416,000 since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.