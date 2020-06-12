Norway mosque shooter jailed for 21 years

Brum: A Norwegian court on Thursday sentenced a right-wing extremist to a minimum of 21 years in prison for a 2019 mosque attack near Oslo and murdering his step-sister in a racially-motivated act.

He was found guilty of trying to “kill as many Muslims as possible”, though no one was seriously injured in the mosque attack. “Philip Manshaus... is sentenced to 21 years of ´forvaring´,” a court west of Oslo ruled, using the Norwegian term for a custodial sentence that can be extended indefinitely.

A self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, 22-year-old Manshaus was arrested on August 10, 2019 after opening fire in the Al-Noor mosque in the affluent Oslo suburb of Baerum while wearing a bullet-proof vest and a helmet with a camera strapped to it. Just three worshippers were in the mosque at the time.

One of them, a 65-year-old man, overpowered Manshaus. “Manshaus has said that his plan was not only to kill as many Muslims as possible but that wanted to destabilise society and accelerate the race war,” the court said in its verdict.