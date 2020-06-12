Snapchat to deliver breaking news, adds wellness features

SAN FRANCISCO: Snapchat announced Thursday it would deliver breaking news as youth-focused social network unveiled a series of new features focused on information, entertainment and wellness.

The California-based unit of parent Snap Inc. introduced a Happening Now service intended to quickly deliver news to its users. The list of partners for Happening Now includes The Washington Post, NBC News, ESPN, E! News, and BuzzFeed News. Snap says that many of its users already get news on Snapchat and that the new feature will offer “the biggest stories across politics, entertainment, sports and more into a new, easy-to-consume format customized for mobile.

The news service will also spotlight “Snaps” publicly shared by its users “since every day Snapchatters use phones to capture events around them,” the company said. At the same time, Snap said it was working to curb the stress and anxiety which plagues social networks which offer a platform for user content. One of the new initiatives will be to offer meditation tools from the health tech group Headspace, which produces apps for relaxing the mind.