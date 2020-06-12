JK Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

LONDON: Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.

The Harry Potter creator has long been a target of criticism by trans activists who have taken issue with some of her social media posts. At times, the criticism has taken the form of abusive language and threats of violence.

“I know it’s time to explain myself on an issue surrounded by toxicity,” she wrote at the start of her essay, published on her website on Wednesday. She said she had no desire to add to that toxicity.

In the latest of several controversies, a post by Rowling in which she criticised the use of the phrase “people who menstruate” drew negative responses, including from Daniel Radcliffe, who played Potter in a series of films.

Rowling, 54, explained in detail her research and beliefs on trans issues, and the concerns she has about how women’s rights and some young people’s lives were being impacted by some forms of trans activism.

Some of the reasons for her interest were professional, but some were rooted in personal experience.“I’ve wondered whether, if I’d been born 30 years later, I too might have tried to transition,” she wrote. “The allure of escaping womanhood would have been huge.”

She said that as a teenager she had struggled with severe Obsessive–Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and that she now believes that had she found community and sympathy online, she could have been persuaded to turn herself into the boy her father said he would have preferred.

Rowling also revealed that she was a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault, and that the trauma of those experiences informed some of her beliefs and feelings about women’s rights, and her fears that they were being eroded.