Britain takes new look at colonial history as statues fall

LONDON: A statue to worldwide scout movement founder Robert Baden-Powell on Thursday became the latest historical monument to face removal as Britain´s colonial past confronted a wave of anti-racism protests. Local council leaders said they would take down the life-sized statue in the English south coast town of Poole to “minimise the risk of any public disorder”. Activists had highlighted Baden-Powell´s sympathies to Nazism and the Hitler youth programme.

The decision came in the wake of weekend demonstrations that saw the toppling of a statue to the 17th century slave trader Edward Colston in the southwestern port of Bristol.

A statue of fellow slave trader Robert Milligan was removed in London´s Canary Wharf banking district after Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged public anger on Tuesday. Johnson said the “depth of emotions” triggered by the death in US police custody of the unarmed African American George Floyd “can´t be ignored”.

Local authorities across Britain are now looking to either rename or replace monuments that have upset and infuriated the black and minority ethnic communities for generations. The University of Liverpool said it would rename a building named after former prime minister William Gladstone because of his links to the slave trade. And Edinburgh prepared to attach a plaque to a 150-foot (45-metre) monument to Henry Dundas that explained the Scottish politician´s ties to the African slave trade.

The plaque intended to honour the “memory of the more than half a million Africans whose enslavement was a consequence of Henry Dundas´s actions”, the city council said. The controversy raging across Britain has stirred resentment — including among far-right groups — raising fears of a further fracturing of society already hit by the divisive Brexit debate and years of widening social inequality. The newly-formed Democratic Football Lads Alliance said it will be “protecting” monuments this weekend and urged “no women or children (to) attend” because the group could not guarantee they would be safe. Anti-European populist Nigel Farage caused outrage by comparing the toppling of Colston statue to the Taliban´s destruction of ancient Buddhist statues in Afghanistan in 2001.