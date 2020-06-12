Saudi cleric says combatting anti-Semitism a duty

JERUSALEM: Saudi cleric Mohammad al-Issa sees combatting anti-Semitism as a religious duty, an approach which saw the head of the Muslim World League awarded this week by Jewish groups. Issa was given a prize by the Combat Antisemistism Movement and the American Sephardi Federation, in a virtual ceremony on Tuesday celebrating Muslim leaders tackling anti-Semitism and racism. “Fighting antisemitism is a religious obligation and a moral obligation,” Issa told AFP from the Saudi capital Riyadh. The former justice minister vowed that the Muslim World League would “keep on until there is no more antisemitism and racism. “Political outlooks change over time but our values, our morals should never change,” he said. The Saudi cleric was praised in January by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for travelling to Poland for events marking 75 years since the Nazi death camp Auschwitz was liberated.