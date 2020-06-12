Iran challenges N-watchdog report over cooperation

VIENNA: Iran insists it is ready to resolve any issues with the United Nations nuclear watchdog, expressing “disappointment” in a note circulated Thursday over the IAEA’s latest report complaining of blocked access.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report seen by AFP last Friday that Iran has for months blocked inspections at two sites where nuclear activity may have occurred in the past. The Vienna-based agency noted “with serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied access to the agency... to two locations”.

In a note to the IAEA dated June 8, Iran said it had held meetings with agency representatives in Tehran on April 29 and May 16 to discuss the access issues, followed by written correspondence and a fresh proposal to meet with IAEA representatives. In the note circulated by Tehran’s mission to the UN in Vienna on Thursday, Iran insisted it “continued its constructive engagement with the agency during the past two months, with a view to reach a common understanding”.