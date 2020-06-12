Son hires assassins to murder father

SUKKUR: Larkana Police resolved a mysterious death of a retired engineer by arresting his son. A few days ago in the limits of Dakkan retired Engineer Agha Ishtiaq Durani who is a close relative of the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani was killed under a mysterious circumstances. DIG Larkana Irfan Balouch constituted JIT lead by ASP Head Quarter Larkana Muhammed Kaleem. The ASP Muhammed Kaleem took into custody Jannu Jaghirani who confessed the and revealed that Agha Sufyan the son had hired two killers to kill his father Ishtiaq Durrani. The ASP city arrested Agha Safyan the son of the deceased who confessed his crime to grab father’s property. The ASP Muhammed revealed that the deceased father had two wives of which one is living in abroad.