Prof arrested in blasphemy case

SUKKUR: Assistant Professor of Sindhi Department in Shah Abdul Latif university Khairpur Sajjid Ali Soomro was arrested in a blasphemy case on Thursday.

The Assistant Professor of Sindhi Department in Shah Abdul Latif university Khairpur Sajjid Ali Soomro was arrested in a Blasphemy case and produced before the Court of Mr. Muhammed Qabil Mahar, 1st Judicial Magistrate Khairpur by A-section Police Khairpur seek his 14 days physical remand. The court however rejected the plea of Police and send the professor to Central Jail Khairpur.

On Wednesday, the Khairpur police had arrested Assistant Professor Sajjid Ali Soomro for blasphemy act. ASI Ghulam Nabi Narejo of A-section Police station Khairpur registered FIR No:113/2020 under section 295-295-A and 153 PPC. The cop maintained that Sajid Soomro spoke against Quraan, Islam and against the concept of four marriages. The accused assistant professor dismissed the blasphemy charges and accused Police arrested him illegally by violating the fundamental rights and demanded justice.