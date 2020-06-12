13 more lives lost to coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus on Thursday claimed 13 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the toll from the viral infection to 632 in the province.

Also, 581 more people tested positive for the infectious disease that brought the total number of positive cases in KP to 15,787. Of 13 losses, three were reported from Peshawar, two each from Khyber and Mardan, and one each from Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Abbottabad, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan. Peshawar has lost 328 people against the coronavirus, the highest human losses in any district of the country since outbreak of the pandemic.

Swat, with 54 fatalities, is second to Peshawar. Of 581 positive cases, 227 were reported from Peshawar alone. The number of positive cases in Peshawar has reached 5,516. Dir Lower, with 67 positive cases, was second to Peshawar in terms of recording the second highest number of positive cases.Dir Upper reported 58 positive cases, Charsadda 49, Swat 42, Bajaur 30, Mardan 24, Buner 22, Haripur 19, Nowshera 17, Karak 13, and Dera Ismail Khan had 11 cases.