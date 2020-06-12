ANP says govt hiding facts about Covid-19

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday criticised the government for failing to provide accurate information to masses about coronavirus and its inability to contain the fast-spreading virus.

ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour said that the Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Teaching Hospital could not accommodate more coronavirus-infected patients but the government spokesperson was misguiding the masses. People in the capital city could not find a bed for their infected relatives at hospitals in Peshawar, she said, adding that the facts were quite different from what the government was telling the people.

The ANP provincial spokesperson said that the government had not even informed the public that which out-patients department had been closed due to coronavirus. She said that the situation at the hospitals in Peshawar had deteriorated.

She asked the government to make public the hospitals capacity to accommodate the coronavirus patients. She demanded action against private hospitals for fleecing poor people during the pandemic. Samar Haroon Bilour also advised the government to launch a website that could provide data about the coronavirus on a daily basis.