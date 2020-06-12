Nurse among three more die from Covid-19

FAISALABAD: Three more people, including a nurse of the Civil Hospital, died from coronavirus on Thursday. Nurse Balqees Bibi of Sheikh Colony, Wasim Naseer of D-Type Colony and Afzal Abdullah of Chak 208/RB died from Covid-19.

Reportedly, the CEO Health Faisalabad, District Health Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed and DDHO Dr Aurangzeb also tested positive for coronavirus and they are quarantined at their houses. According to district health authorities, more than 30,000 tests of the people for coronavirus have been conducted in Faisalabad district and 3,000 people have so far tested positive for the virus. The reports of 500 suspects are being awaited.

Reports say that samples of some 200 doctors and paramedics of public sector hospitals of Faisalabad have also been forwarded to laboratories for coronavirus test.