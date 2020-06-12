close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 12, 2020

CM Usman Buzdar orders naan, roti sale at fixed price

National

 
June 12, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to take steps to stabilise prices of Naan and Roti. He also directed the cabinet committee for price control to take action against violators whereas the administration should ensure availability of Naan and Roti at a fixed price. Usman Buzdar said action would be initiated against those involved in unjustified increase in the prices of Naan and Roti as there was no justification of increasing the prices.

Latest News

More From Pakistan