UAE launches initiative to bring back 200,000 people

ABU DHABI: All UAE visa holding residents who are stranded outside the country due to COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, now can return to the UAE, a new initiative of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has said on Thursday.

The UAE aims to bring back around 200,000 valid UAE visa holders, international media reported. In a tweet, the authority stated that, “The UAE has launched an initiative to return residents with valid visas who have been staying outside the country due to Covid19.” The initiative targets the return of nearly 200,000 people in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the tweet said.

According to the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), the service allows the residents with valid residencies and who are outside the country to apply for entry permission for UAE.

This service aims to facilitate their safe return to the UAE in emergency situation. On May 18, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and ICA have announced that UAE residents who hold a valid UAE visa and are stranded outside the country, can return from June 1.