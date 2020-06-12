Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till July 1

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case till July 1 after the counsel of Shahbaz Sharif informed the court that his client has contracted Covid-19 virus.

Previously, the court had summoned Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz, both accused in this case. On Thursday, counsel of Shahbaz appeared before the court and submitted Covid-19 positive report of Shahbaz and sought adjournment. The jail authorities finally produced Hamza before the court.

In previous many hearings he was not produced before the court due to coronavirus situation. During the hearing, Hamza sat on the chair without taking permission from the judge. This irked the judge and he remarked that if Hamza has any issue he can sit on the chair but with the permission of the court. Later, the court adjourned the hearings of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing reference till July 1.

As per the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, the NAB has accused Shahbaz Sharif of misusing authority. Hamza has been charged for being the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills to get constructed a drain facilitating his mill out of the public money in Chiniot.

The then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved an amount of Rs 210 million for the construction of the drain. It has been learnt that the NAB could file another reference against Hamza and Shahbaz regarding construction of a bridge allegedly facilitating the Ramzan Sugar Mills.