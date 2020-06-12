Complete shutdown to cost 18.53m jobs

ISLAMABAD: Some 18.53 million people will be unemployed in Pakistan in case of a complete shutdown (lockdown) forced by COVID-19, says the Pakistan Economic Survey (PES) released on Thursday.

Quoting the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), it said that in case of limited restrictions, about 1.4 million jobs will be lost, and under moderate restrictions employment loss could reach to 12.3 million. The PES said according to Labour Force Survey 2017-18, unemployment rate is 5.8pc while the total labour force was 65.5 million. That survey said that the highest unemployment (11.56 percent) was prevalent among the age 20-24, indicating youth unemployment.

The PIDE estimates state that the COVID-19 pandemic can have adverse impact on employment generation during the last quarter of 2019-20.

The PES said Pakistan’s population density stands at 265 per kilometer while population growth rate is 2.4 percent. According to the National Institute for Population Studies, population projected for 2019 is 211.17 million. Pakistan is the fifth most populated country in the world. Presently, its population composition is skewed towards working age population. Some 61.4 percent of population is falling in the age group 15-64 while 12.1 percent of population is between the ages of 0-4 years and 22.1 percent is between 5-14 years.

The PES said if this demographic dividend is harnessed and equipped with desired skills to meet domestic and international market requirements, the youth bulge would yield increased industrial productivity and higher foreign remittances.

It said that the government is focusing on various employment generation programmes for youth. Employment is considered as key mechanism through which the benefits of the growth can be trickled down to the vulnerable segments of the society. A large number of young labour force is adding every year.

The PES said Pakistan’s youth bulge has tremendous energy and talent and the government is making sincere efforts to provide them ample opportunities to harness their potential. Accordingly, Kamyab Jawan Programme and Hunermand Jawan Programme (Skills for All) launched by the government is helping the youth to enhance their skills which will, thus, play a pivotal role in the socio-economic reconstruction of the society.

Meanwhile, the PES said the early harvest projects under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) have created more than 85,000 direct jobs for Pakistanis.