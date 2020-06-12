Agriculture being mainstay of economy grew by only 2.67pc

ISLAMABAD: A sector that is considered the mainstay of economy and provides livelihood for almost two out of every five Pakistanis, if grows by only 2.67 percent, it should be considered alarm bells for the government and push it to give more preference to the sector in upcoming federal budget.

Still this growth is strong against last year’s growth of only 0.58 percent however, missed its target of 3.5 percent for the year under review. Cotton, a major cash crop and sugarcane production remain low against their targets.

Keeping in view the performance, we would be unable to feed the nation with so much low growth while our population growth is 1.94 percent. This can create food insecurity and the commodities availability will become difficult and costly, especially for poor.

According to Economic Survey 2019/20 that is a blueprint of the outgoing fiscal’s performance revealed that share of agriculture sector in GDP was decreasing over last several years, while industrial and services sectors share was increasing, but this year the share of agriculture increased while other reduced. This indicating that over the year industrialization and service sector contracted. The survey notes that the performance of agriculture sector improved over the last year and it also performed better than other sectors. However, there were challenges including climate change, pest attacks and shortage of water that kept agriculture production far less than the potential.

Farmers’ no direct access to markets, due to which they are being exploited by middleman and they do not get fair price for their produce resulting in discouraging them to produce more.