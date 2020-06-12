Corona global toll crosses 421,000

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus pandemic has killed 421,426 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to international media reports.

There have been 7,540,585 cases registered in 196 countries and territories. The United States is the worst-hit country with 115,580 deaths, followed by Britain with 41,279, Brazil with 40,276, Italy with 34,167 and France with 29,346 fatalities.

More than 180,000 people have been infected in Iran’s coronavirus outbreak since it first emerged nearly four months ago, an official said on Thursday.

As the figures were announced, President Hassan Rouhani called on Iranians to stick to guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“If everyone follows the health instructions exactly, then all jobs can be reopened,” he said in remarks broadcast on state television.

“We are progressing slowly and step by step (because we don’t want) our people to think that the coronavirus era has passed.

“This would pose a major health problem for us,” Rouhani said.

Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 2,238 new infections in the past 24 hours took the total to 180,156.

Russia, the country with the world’s third-largest coronavirus outbreak, passed the symbolic milestone of 500,000 confirmed cases on Thursday, after the capital lifted tight lockdown restrictions this week.

The latest figures took the country’s total to 502,436 cases, after 8,779 new cases were recorded in the last day, a government website said.

The most cases were reported in the two largest cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg and their surrounding areas. The capital confirmed 1,436 new cases on Thursday as the numbers of new infections have significantly fallen this week.

Moscow lifted restrictions including compulsory travel passes on Tuesday, a move welcomed by residents who rushed out to enjoy the streets and parks.

Many other regions are lifting lockdown restrictions as Russia is preparing to hold a July 1 national vote despite the pandemic.

Ukraine on Thursday cited an “alarming” rise in coronavirus cases after a daily record of 689 new infections were reported as the country eases its lockdown measures.

Cases have surged in Ukraine in recent days, with the total now reaching more than 29,000, according to official figures. Since Friday, the number of cases has risen by over 3,600, 21 percent more than in the previous seven days. Mexico’s death toll from the new coronavirus passed 15,000, its government has said, as the country also recorded its highest number of infections in one day.

Health official Jose Luis Alomia told a press conference that a further 708 fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 15,357. In addition, 4,833 new infections were reported, bringing the total to 129,184.

The main mosque in the Indian capital New Delhi, which briefly reopened to worshippers, will again close over fears that the coronavirus could spread, its management said Thursday.

The 17th century Jama Masjid had reopened Monday after the government relaxed its ban on religious gatherings — a measure that was part of a months-long nationwide lockdown. But authorities have warned that infections could surge in coming weeks, and mosque managers want to play it safe.

Head cleric Syed Ahmed Bukhari said public prayers will be halted from Friday through June 30, given the “deteriorating” coronavirus situation in New Delhi. The capital recorded more than 1,800 new cases on Thursday. Overall, Delhi — home to nearly 20 million people — has seen more than 34,000 infections and 1,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, Beijing dismissed on Thursday a European Union report charging China and Russia with conducting coronavirus disinformation campaigns as a “false accusation”. Brussels says China and Russia have sought to undermine European democracy and burnish their own reputations during the pandemic with “targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns”.