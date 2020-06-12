Ban on sale of injection Tocilizumab withdrawn

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) on Thursday withdrew ban on the sale of injection Tocilizumab to private hospitals.

The SHC&ME Department, earlier in a letter No SO (PHP) 9-149/2007/2020 (P) dated 10/6/2020 on the subject of “mechanism for the use of Tocilizumab in public and private hospitals in Punjab”, had imposed ban on injection Tocilizumab’s sale to the public at medical stores/pharmacies of the public/private sector hospitals.

The panic struck the under-treatment Covid-19 patients and their families as their medication course was rendered incomplete due to the sudden ban on the sale of the drug. The families of the patients were running from pillar to post to find Tocilizumab, but medical stores and pharmacies stopped selling the injection.

Following such a panic situation amongst Covid-19 patients and their families, the SHC&ME Department was prompted to issue a fresh notification, dated June 11, 2020, addressed to the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) and CEO of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), clarifying for the general public consumption that there was no such ban in place.

While the government of Punjab has decided to launch an "investigative usage" of the aforesaid injection, the local agents of M/S Roche have been asked to reserve 65pc (subject to change depending on quantum of supply) of all consignments received for purchase by public sector hospitals, while the remaining quantity will be made available to private sector hospitals for sale as usual.

Nonetheless, all purchases of the injection, in public as well as private sector, shall be required to keep complete record of patients to whom the drug is administered along with their clinical information (detailed in letter No SO (PHP) 9-149/2007/2020 (P) dated 10/6/2020 issued by this Department).