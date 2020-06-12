NAB advises Shahbaz to get tested from others labs

LAHORE: The NAB has advised Shahbaz Sharif to undergo his Covid-19 test from Shaukat Khanum Hospital or Agha Khan Laboratory other than Chughtai Laboratories. The NAB rejected allegations levelled by the PML-N leaders that Shahbaz contracted Covid-19 during his appearance before the Bureau’s Combined Investigation Team. The sources in the NAB stated that during the hearing, all the corona safety protocols were adopted. Moreover, the NAB showed reservation over Shahbaz becoming Covid-19 positive in a single night. They further stated that Shahbaz was due Thursday in an accountability court and charges were to be framed against him but it couldn’t happen. They said the whole episode is doubtful and needs an explanation.