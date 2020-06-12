Infection shows Shahbaz’s concerns were not unfounded: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N central leader Maryam Nawaz has said the party president, Shahbaz Sharif, contracted coronavirus during his appearance before the National Accountability Bureau team, which proves that his apprehensions were not unfounded. In her recent tweets, she said those who imperilled his already frail health, knowing his susceptibility, will have to answer. “For this & for everything, one day. May Allah restore him & all affected to perfect health. Amen,” she said. In another tweet, referring to Shahbaz Sharif’s appearance before NAB amid crowd of PML-N activists, she wrote, “Look what you did to him! “The fact that he came back from London despite being well aware of the pettiness & vindictiveness, establishes that he was not evading accountability in any way. If it were accountability intended, you wouldn’t have risked his life. Shame!,” she added.