Seven more die from Covid-19, 316 test positive in twin cities

Rawalpindi:The continuous rise in number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 and deaths caused by the disease in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is hinting towards a much more alarming situation in the coming days.

On Thursday, the number of confirmed patients reported from the twin cities crossed the figure of 9,000 and it is alarming that of a total of 9,077 confirmed cases so far reported, as many as 4,200 have been tested positive in last 10 days.

To date, the virus has claimed a total of 179 lives in the region of which 56 have been recorded in last 10 days and both the number of confirmed patients and deaths due to COVID-19 is on a continuous sharp increase in the twin cities.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that in last 24 hours, the coronavirus illness claimed another seven lives in public sector hospitals in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including five patients from the federal capital and two from Rawalpindi district.

To date, a total of 119 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have died of the disease while 62 from the federal capital have so far lost their lives.

To date, a total of 2841 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the district including 43 added on Thursday while as many as 1,266 patients have so far been discharged from healthcare facilities after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

He added that as many as 386 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while some 1,071 confirmed patients of COVID-19 have been kept in home isolation in the district. Another 2,762 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine in their homes while to date, a total of 1,147 persons have been relieved from quarantine, he said.

Meanwhile, another 273 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 6,236 of which only 1,164 have so far recovered while 62 died of the disease according to the figure released by National Command and Control Centre on Thursday.