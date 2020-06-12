‘Govt creating problems for people’

Barabri Party Pakistan Chairman Jawad Ahmad has said that the rulers of the past only used to increase petrol prices but the PTI government has made it completely disappear.

The government is bent upon creating problems for the people and the incompetence of the rulers has given rise to new crises, said Jawad Ahmad. He said the government regulatory agencies whose job was to keep abreast of the changing circumstances have fallen asleep for a long time. The Barabri Party Pakistan chairman alleged the rulers were not taking prompt measures regarding flour, sugar and locust crises.

In a statement, he said questioned what happened to the 200 billion dollar which Shahzad Akbar had to bring in from abroad. The rulers have left the nation at the mercy of circumstances. Imran Khan and some members of his cabinet want to create chaos. He said this is not time for fight but it is time to get the nation out of the devastation caused by coronavirus.

With the closure of educational institutions, 1.5 million teachers have become unemployed. He said why can't they be helped from the Corona Fund?

Preventive steps

Wearing face mask has been made mandatory in the offices of Anti-Riot Force (ARF) as a preventive measure against coronavirus. No one is allowed to visit the office without wearing face mask. The ARF SP directed all the officials to follow the SOP.

Fire erupts in shop

A fire broke out in a toy shop in Gujar Galli at Moochi Gate on Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No casualty was reported in the incident.

Tyre shop gutted

Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a tyre shop at Mochi Gate on Thursday. Earlier, the nearby people tried to control the huge fire but they failed in it. Later, firefighters extinguished it.