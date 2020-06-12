Covid-19 as a test of corporate leadership

A leader by definition is someone who people look up to, to provide guidance, resolve problems, set the direction and be available for support when it is most needed. From a people’s perspective, the leader must add value to their lives. In a crisis situation the spotlight is directly on the leader and how the leader behaves will have a critical impact on all the people being led, and on the future of an organization or even a country.

In a crisis situation, some leaders tend to panic, rushing into decisions on issues not thought-through, and thus coming across as lost in space, not really knowing what to do next. At the other extreme are leaders caught up in hubris, coming across as Mr. Know-it-All, who are obviously a bit too over-confident and too all-knowing to be credible and worthy of trust. And in the ultimate analysis, trust is the fundamental value a leader must generate in order for those being led to feel strong and be able to give their best.

Rumours, speculation and even outright lies proliferate during a crisis. The leader must have the sharp acumen required to sift through all these and get to the truth. For this to happen, the leader must first of all resist the tendency spawned by the exigency of the crisis to react immediately, and instead pull back for a moment, take a ‘bird’s eye’ view of the situation, gather accurate information together and evaluate both the immediate and long-term implications of the crisis. Having said this, a crisis also demands quick thinking and action in order to be contained or overcome. Thus there will always be a fine line between reacting instantly and thoughtlessly, and reacting much too slowly and hoping for a miracle to happen to sort out the crisis.

Another undesirable tendency of leaders in a crisis is to start micro-managing. This will invariably be highly counter-productive. If the leader has a great team and capable second and third tier leaders, they must be allowed to handle various issues independently, with the leader only providing encouragement and boosting their self-confidence and decision-making ability, reserving decision-making for oneself for the most critical issues. Even in such cases an astute leader must engage personally with key stakeholders before reaching a decision. Such stakeholders will include the Board, function heads, relevant government decision-makers, key suppliers, legal experts, and at times external subject specialists. For example a leader of a large organization employing thousands of people and desirous of forming policy to respond to COVID-19, will be well-advised to also consult an epidemiologist to seek expert medical advice on both proactive contagion spread prevention and reactive control measures should the infection occur in the workforce.

In a crisis the leader’s first concern would naturally be how to protect the business in all its aspects - maintaining sales, lessening negative impact on profitability, assuring market share of a diminishing demand market, assuring continuity of supply of inputs and so forth. At the same time the leader must also plan for an uncertain future. Now, over 2 months into the pandemic and with no end in sight, sagacious leadership will do a critical review and analysis of what has worked and what has not during the lockdown period, and then devise the policy for the way forward. Any temptation to adhere to all the old ways can be highly detrimental. Organizations who take learning from the crisis and are ready to remodel various operations to guard against future shocks will do best in the future. This process should include the development of several likely future scenarios, so that you are prepared for almost whatever comes next.

Finally, it is imperative that the leader also attends to the softer side of the business, for it is this softer side which will be prime mover for a faster and stronger return to business as usual once the crisis ends.

The softer side or responsibilities of a leader, so to speak, relate to the people of the organization - the employees, and to society at large. Internally for its own people, the corporate leader must be a tower of strength; showing understanding, empathy and support, and above all being available to all.

Externally, the leader is the face of the company in a crisis, communicating its values, and demonstrating how these are embedded in the company’s policies and actions, and especially the actions now being taken during the crisis to support a beleaguered society. Companies which genuinely create value for their stakeholders and for the larger society in a crisis situation are actually creating substantial value for themselves and their shareholders for the long-run.

Fahad Ashraf

General Manager,

The Coca-Cola Export Corporation

Pakistan & Afghanistan Region