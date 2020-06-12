SOPs’ breach behind Covid-19 spread: governor Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said due to non-compliance of government SOPs, the corona epidemic is spreading to the streets. Government agencies are taking steps to prevent corona and fulfill the responsibility. Pakistan is going through the most difficult situation today because of corona.

The war against corona is not a war of any one party or government. It is a war of 220 million Pakistanis for which we must all work together.

Talking to a delegation led by Raja Mazhar Hussain and others at Governor House, the governor said that unfortunately with each passing day the severity of corona is increasing in all sections of society. It is the responsibility of the government to play its role in providing public awareness for the prevention of corona and to ensure safety measures for the prevention of corona itself. The public should also understand that the corona epidemic is a reality and there is no option but to implement government SOPs to prevent it and those who are not following the SOPs to prevent corona are invited to corona itself. Due to which the number of corona patients and deaths from corona is also increasing to a dangerous level.

The governor said that today Pakistan is going through the most difficult period due to corona and today Pakistan is facing economic difficulties due to corona but ‘we under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan providing facilities to the people and corona’. We are praying for the speedy recovery of those affected by corona and for those who lost their lives fighting corona.

violation of SOPs: Capital City Police Officer Zulfiqar Hameed has said that 201 cases were registered in six days for not following the government SOPs for coronavirus epidemic while 1,445 shops were sealed on violation of the lockdown.

The divisional police officers checked more than 453 markets across the City. Similarly, tickets were issued to the drivers of more than 12,000 motorcycles and vehicles for driving without wearing face masks.

As many as 5,955 shopkeepers were warned on violating the lockdown.

Zulfiqar Hameed said the government guidelines related to the corona epidemic are being strictly implemented. The Lahore police chief directed all the senior officers should visit the markets and bazaars along with the assistant commissioners to take action against the elements violating the government guidelines.

Citizens should wear face masks to protect themselves and others, Zulfiqar Hameed said.