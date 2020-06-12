Tourism dept to register hotels, restaurants

LAHORE:Tourism Department has set target of registration of two thousand hotels, three thousand restaurants and more than fourteen thousand travel agencies during the next fiscal year.

Registration of 114 tourist guides is also expected. These details were discussed at a meeting chaired by adviser to chief minister on tourism, Asif Mehmood. Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) Tanveer Jabbar, Additional Secretary Tourism, Deputy Secretary Admin Tasneem Ali Khan and other officers were present.

Officials from Tourism and Archaeology Departments briefed the adviser on upcoming development schemes. “In Punjab, particularly in Lahore there are a number of heritage sites but unfortunately even local people do not know about importance of such sites,” regretted the adviser.

He said that renovation of heritage sites such as Jahangir`s Tomb and Tomb of Noor Jehan was in progress. “Tourism can become a big source of revenue generation,” noted the adviser. He said Tourism Department will also train and register tourist guides. Asif Mehmood vowed that scarcity of funds would not be allowed to damage promotion of tourism. “We are trying to make functional tourist sites which are closed in the wake of corona pandemic”, he said.