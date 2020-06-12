Another robbery bid at Imtiaz Alam’s house

LAHORE:Five robbers attempted to break into the house of senior journalist Imtiaz Alam on Thursday morning.

However, the security guard foiled their attempt. They smashed one of the security cameras, but left behind their video on another camera. On January 5, six burglars had entered the house and stolen all valuables and cash. The police have failed to find the accused in the last five months.

In the latest attempt, five robbers broke one of the cameras but were captured on another camera. Emergency Police 15 was called. The robbers escaped towards Athuwala Pind on Raiwind Road, Lahore. They seemed to be from Athuwala Pind as were the previous robbers. The robbers were on the inside road between Eden Farm Housing Scheme Raiwind Road and Lahore Zoo Safari Park.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Aalam has written a letter to the chief minister for an investigation and arrest of the accused for the second burglary attempt at his residence at 63-Eden Park Farm Housing Scheme, Raiwind. “This is to request you, being the chief executive of the Punjab and a Seraiki brother, to order a high-level inquiry through a joint investigation team into the second attempt at an abortive burglary at my residence within the last five months,” he wrote in the letter. “On January 5, six burglars had entered my house who harassed my family and stole all valuables and cash at home. An FIR vide 33/20 PS Raiwind City, E Tag No. RC 1.5.2020-162; Serial N. LHR. lHR 005912- under Section 154 was registered. However, the police miserably failed to find the culprits in the last five months.”

He said, “It seems some dangerous outlaws are targeting me and are bent upon causing serious harm to me and my family's life. We have been harassed, plundered and are now under a constant threat. It is requested that a high-level inquiry be held through a JIT, including agencies, into the first robbery and the second aborted attempted robbery. My life and honour and that of my family is in danger, and the responsibility will be on the shoulders of law enforcement agencies under your jurisdiction.”