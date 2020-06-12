Man shot dead

LAHORE:A 48-year-old man was shot dead by four persons in the limits of Islampura police on Thursday.

The victim identified as Agha Muhammad Ali of Islampura was standing outside his house when four persons approached him and Agha Hussnain, who happened to be a cousin of the victim, allegedly fired a shot on him. As the result, Muhammad Ali suffered a bullet wound. He rushed inside his house and closed the main door. Upon which, the accused and his accomplice opened indiscriminate firing on the door. The bullets passed through the gate and pierced into the victim’s body. The attackers rode away from the scene. The house residents took the injured man to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The victim’s wife told police that her in-laws had nurtured grudge against her husband over an old property dispute. Police removed the body to morgue and registered a murder case against Agha Hussnain and his three accomplices on the complaint of the victim’s wife.

Man suffers burns: A 46-year-old man suffered burns when a fire broke out in a cylinder shop on Chandrai Road at Gwala Colony on Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire and rescuers pulled out a man, identified as Muhammad Sarwar.