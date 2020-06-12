Rehan defends Shaikh

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Advocate Rehan Khan, while representing one of the former PCB advisers Shakil Shaikh, in a statement on Thursday said his client is a law abiding citizen and has never made any false, malicious, defamatory, slanderous allegation on anyone.Rehan Khan gave the statement after Shakil was asked by a local court to refrain from making defamatory remarks in media against any one.