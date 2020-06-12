close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

Rehan defends Shaikh

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2020

LAHORE: Advocate Rehan Khan, while representing one of the former PCB advisers Shakil Shaikh, in a statement on Thursday said his client is a law abiding citizen and has never made any false, malicious, defamatory, slanderous allegation on anyone.Rehan Khan gave the statement after Shakil was asked by a local court to refrain from making defamatory remarks in media against any one.

Latest News

More From Sports